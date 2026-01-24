Steelers report confirms Mike McCarthy is new head coach for 2026 after Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sign Mike McCarthy as their new head coach following the recent and unexpected departure of Mike Tomlin, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Steelers plan to hire former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as their head coach. Mike McCarthy is from Pittsburgh, always admired the Steelers and now will have the chance to coach them.”

The announcement surprised the entire NFL, as McCarthy does not fit the traditional profile the Steelers usually look for: a young defensive coordinator, as was the case with Bill Cowher and Tomlin. Nevertheless, McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers and had three 12-win seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy will be the next Steelers head coach in 2026

Mike McCarthy will be only the fourth head coach of the Steelers since 1969. The Rooney family has undoubtedly made the right choices in the past with Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin. The objective is very clear: to win the Super Bowl.

Will Aaron Rodgers return with Steelers to play for Mike McCarthy?

That is the big question right now in Pittsburgh. Although Aaron Rodgers won a Super Bowl alongside Mike McCarthy, no one can say for sure what the state of that relationship is at the moment. The quarterback will become a free agent, but if talks move forward, this could be a boost for him not to retire.

Advertisement