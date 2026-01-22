Trending topics:
Steelers confirm interest in Super Bowl champion head coach to replace Mike Tomlin in 2026

The Steelers announced that they held an in-person interview with a Super Bowl champion and former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that they completed an in-person interview with Mike McCarthy for their head coach position. Following the departure of Mike Tomlin, the search to find his successor continues.

In 2025, McCarthy took a year off after his five-season stint with the Dallas Cowboys. During that time, he made several public appearances as a weekly analyst on The Pat McAfee Show.

As expected, the Steelers’ interview with Mike McCarthy has sparked multiple rumors about a possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers. So far, there is nothing official, as the quarterback will become a free agent and could opt for retirement.

Mike McCarthy could be next Steelers head coach

Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers by defeating the Steelers in the 2010 season. In addition, his family roots are closely tied to Pittsburgh, as his father was a firefighter in the city, a member of the police force, and the owner of a bar there.

Steelers candidates to be head coach in 2026

So far, the Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed interviews with Mike McCarthy, Brian Flores, Ejiro Evero, Jeff Hafley, Klint Kubiak, Jesse Minter, Nate Scheelhaase, Chris Shula, and Anthony Weaver.

Steelers confirm why head coach Mike Tomlin left the team

Of those names, Hafley is no longer available as he has signed on as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Many rumors suggest that the Steelers’ intention is to wait and see how far the Rams go in the playoffs to make a strong push for Shula.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
