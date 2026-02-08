Who is Stephanie Macdonald? Family, NFL cheerleading career and more of Mike Macdonald’s wife

As Mike Macdonald took on the spotlight as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, attention naturally turned to the person standing beside him. Stephanie Macdonald brings a blend of athletic roots and vibrant presence to the football family scene.

Before life on the sidelines, she carved out her own connection to the league. A former NFL cheerleader for multiple teams, she later parlayed her experiences into professional roles beyond the field.

Their partnership, from its beginnings to marriage and the arrival of their son, has woven personal milestones into the backdrop of his coaching ascent. Yet her story holds its own rhythms, not fully revealed in the roar of game day.

Stephanie Macdonald and Mike Macdonald’s love story

The couple first crossed paths in October 2015 with the Baltimore Ravens, where Mike was on the coaching staff and Stephanie cheered for the team. They didn’t begin dating until March 2016, after she left the Ravens to avoid conflict with her role. The connection deepened over time, leading to their engagement in 2019 and eventual marriage in 2021.

Their relationship has moved with his coaching career — from Maryland to Michigan and beyond — often blending personal milestones with professional shifts. When Mike was introduced as head coach of the Seahawks in 2024, he publicly praised her support, calling her an “absolute rock star” and highlighting her role in his life.

How many children do Stephanie Macdonald and Mike Macdonald have?

Stephanie and Mike Macdonald welcomed their first child, a son named Jack David Macdonald, in December 2024, marking a new chapter alongside his first season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike shared the news the day after in a press conference, expressing both excitement and admiration for his wife: “Well, I guess the cat’s out of the bag by now. But Steph had our boy last night, and both are happy and healthy. Man, It’s a crazy statement to say out loud, but we’re really excited and really blessed, obviously“.

He continued by praising her strength, saying: “What women can do is just an unbelievable thing. What a warrior she is, and she’s awesome“. Jack’s arrival represented a big moment in the couple’s life, highlighting her role not only as a mother but as a steadfast partner.

How many seasons was Stephanie Macdonald an NFL cheerleader?

Stephanie Macdonald cheered in the NFL for eight seasons, joining three different teams during her career. She spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, and was honored as a Pro Bowl cheerleader with the Ravens in 2014.

Beyond cheerleading, she also sang the National Anthem at a Commanders game, showcasing her talents beyond dance and performance, as Marca reported.