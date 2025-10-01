Stephen A. Smith sends blunt message about Kyler Murray’s future with Cardinals

After starting the 2025 NFL season 2-0, the Arizona Cardinals are 2-2 now and sitting fourth in the NFC West division standings. They lost two close games against the San Francisco 49ers (16-15) and the Seattle Seahawks (23-20) in the past two weeks, confirming that they can compete, but they still miss something to make it to the next level.

Star quarterback Kyler Murray has been questioned over his lack of success with the team, and some think this season could define his future with the franchise. Murray, 28, has been with the Cardinals since 2019, posting a 38-47-1 record while going 1,951 of 2,910 for 20,240 yards and 121 touchdowns against 60 interceptions.

Murray has drawn a lot of attention ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, a winless team trying to show a different face.

Stephen A. Smith casts doubt on Kyler Murray’s future with Cardinals

On Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith questioned Kyler Murray’s lack of success with the Cardinals, especially in the playoffs.

“I don’t know – what I will say is that he’s been in the league long enough where you haven’t had a single playoff win. We got to pay attention to that. We got to pay attention to the fact that you’re costing the team about $43 million. We got to pay attention to the fact that he was sacked six times last night, so he was under constant pressure,” Smith said.

He lauded the quarterback’s ability to score back-to-back touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 4, but still wondered if the player was the problem in Arizona.

“I think we’ve seen him step up in the way that he stepped up with those two touchdown drives to tie the game. 20-20 after being down 20-6, he deserves a lot of credit for that. But the level of consistency has been lacking. And when you look at it from that standpoint, and you see the ascension of other quarterbacks in this league, you do have to take a look at it. Is it him? Is it the coaching? Is it the system? I will tell you that it does give you cause to pause,” he added.

Murray has played under different coaches in his seven-year career, and the team’s officials have failed to give him a competitive team. This may be happening again this season, where he’s playing at a decent level.

