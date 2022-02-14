The 2022 Super Bowl MVP was named after a tough battle between two teams that were hungry for a title and a ring. The Super Bowl MVP is one of the big awards of the postseason but this time it wasn't a quarterback who won.

The votes were counted and Cooper Kupp is the MVP of Super Bowl 56 which was played between the Bengals and the Rams on February 13, 2022 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game ended in favor of the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in what was an exciting final game of the postseason.

The voting process was the same for 20 years, the football writers vote first since their votes count for 80% of the ballots. But fans contributed the remaining 20% by voting online, mainly on the official NFL website.

Cooper Kupp was chosen as the 2022 Super Bowl MVP with a total of 8 receptions, 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kupp was not a big favorite to be the MVP but in the end he had the best performance in the big game or at least that was what the writers and fans considered.

What other awards does Cooper Kupp have in the 2021-22 NFL season?

Kupp has a total of 6 awards in the 2021-22 NFL season, he was named Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Receiving Triple Crown and First-Team All-Pro. All those awards make Kupp's season one of the best in the NFL.

What other wide receiver has also won the MVP in the NFL?

Julian Edelman in 2019 during Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots, he was a famous wide receiver who retired with good stats. Santonio Holmes was another WR who won an MVP like Kupp in 2009. In total 8 wide receivers have won the MVP award in the NFL since 1976.

Who was the first Super Bowl MVP in NFL history?

Bart Starr was the first Super Bowl MVP in the NFL, he was named MVP in 1967 during Super Bowl I, he was the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The following season in 1968 he again won the MVP thus establishing the first back-to-back record as an MVP winner.

