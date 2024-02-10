The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are ready to clash in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid want a third championship ring to establish a new dynasty in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the 49ers finished as the best team in the NFC and had sensational comebacks in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Brock Purdy has silenced all his critics.

So, there’s a lot stake. Mahomes as the natural heir of Tom Brady or maybe the 49ers becoming the winningest franchise in history alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.

Of course, considering this is such a tight matchup, the possibility of a tie is huge. Read here to find out what will happen in that case.

Super Bowl 58: What happens if Chiefs vs 49ers ends in a tie?

If Super Bowl 58 ends in a tie after the end of regulation, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will play overtime to determine the NFL’s champion. However, there’s an important change in the rules.

The only Super Bowl which went to overtime featured the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017. Tom Brady had an impressive performance to erase a 25-point deficit. Yes. The famous 28-3 advantage.

In that moment, the first team to score a touchdown would win the game and the Patriots took advantage of that with a final score of 34-28. However, after the epic battle a few years ago in the playoffs between the Chiefs and the Bills, the rulebook was modified in 2022 and now each team gets the ball at least once in the postseason, including the Super Bowl.

“Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.”