Trending topics:
NFL

Super Bowl champion who beat Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with Eagles now linked to Chiefs

A safety who was a key piece for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl victory is being linked to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, in a move that could be controversial for fans given that both teams faced off in last season’s decisive game.

By Ignacio Cairola

Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Bruce Yeung/Getty ImagesHead Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are working to balance out their 0-2 start to the season. Andy Reid’s team is looking to gain more defensive solidity, and a former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles is currently available. Meanwhile, superstar Patrick Mahomes could soon play alongside a former rival from last season’s decisive matchup.

The experience of a Super Bowl champion could provide the Chiefs with a much-needed spark after a shaky beginning to the campaign. The Week 2 rematch against the Eagles was a tough blow to Kansas City’s hopes of extending their dynasty with Mahomes as its centerpiece.

Reid is always alert to opportunities that could bring a new face to the Chiefs before the trade deadline. Several possibilities are starting to surface, especially after the release of a recent Super Bowl winner.

Advertisement

Which Super Bowl champion from the Eagles could join the Chiefs?

The Super Bowl-winning with the Eagles linked to Kansas City is none other than CJ Gardner-Johnson, who was recently released by the Houston Texans. The 27-year-old safety played a key role for Philadelphia in their victory over the Chiefs.

CJ Gardner-Johnson

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson

Advertisement

The rumor was reported by NFL insider Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today, connecting Gardner-Johnson with Reid’s squad. Among the three possible scenarios for his future, the Chiefs emerged as an option, surprising fans who remember him as part of one of the franchise’s most painful losses.

Nick Sirianni breaks silence on potential CJ Gardner-Johnson reunion with Eagles

see also

Nick Sirianni breaks silence on potential CJ Gardner-Johnson reunion with Eagles

CJ Gardner-Johnson also linked back to the Eagles

After his short stint with the Texans, a natural rumor is his potential return to Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni addressed the speculation in a press conference, stating he is satisfied with his current safeties, who continue to develop. For now, uncertainty surrounds Gardner-Johnson’s future.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Andy Reid seemingly refuses to bench struggling Patrick Mahomes teammate
NFL

Andy Reid seemingly refuses to bench struggling Patrick Mahomes teammate

Chiefs star makes strong comments on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry ahead of Ravens game
NFL

Chiefs star makes strong comments on Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry ahead of Ravens game

Patrick Mahomes warns rest of the NFL after Chiefs’ 1-2 start
NFL

Patrick Mahomes warns rest of the NFL after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

The oldest NHL coaches in the 2025-26 season: The wisdom of the bench
NHL

The oldest NHL coaches in the 2025-26 season: The wisdom of the bench

Better Collective Logo