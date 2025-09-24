Super Bowl champion who beat Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with Eagles now linked to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are working to balance out their 0-2 start to the season. Andy Reid’s team is looking to gain more defensive solidity, and a former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles is currently available. Meanwhile, superstar Patrick Mahomes could soon play alongside a former rival from last season’s decisive matchup.

The experience of a Super Bowl champion could provide the Chiefs with a much-needed spark after a shaky beginning to the campaign. The Week 2 rematch against the Eagles was a tough blow to Kansas City’s hopes of extending their dynasty with Mahomes as its centerpiece.

Reid is always alert to opportunities that could bring a new face to the Chiefs before the trade deadline. Several possibilities are starting to surface, especially after the release of a recent Super Bowl winner.

Which Super Bowl champion from the Eagles could join the Chiefs?

The Super Bowl-winning with the Eagles linked to Kansas City is none other than CJ Gardner-Johnson, who was recently released by the Houston Texans. The 27-year-old safety played a key role for Philadelphia in their victory over the Chiefs.

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson

The rumor was reported by NFL insider Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today, connecting Gardner-Johnson with Reid’s squad. Among the three possible scenarios for his future, the Chiefs emerged as an option, surprising fans who remember him as part of one of the franchise’s most painful losses.

CJ Gardner-Johnson also linked back to the Eagles

After his short stint with the Texans, a natural rumor is his potential return to Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni addressed the speculation in a press conference, stating he is satisfied with his current safeties, who continue to develop. For now, uncertainty surrounds Gardner-Johnson’s future.