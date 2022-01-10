The second most important thing of the postseason is the halftime show, it has nothing to do with the sport, but that show is everything for many fans and it is also related to the audience numbers that the super bowl will have during the broadcast. Check here who was the first singer at the halftime show.

The Halftime show was not always a super event as it is today in the 21st century, previously it was something simpler and less flashy. In the first editions of the super bowl, the show was starred by universities marching bands, one of those bands was featured at the halftime show for several years. The first halftime show in history in the NFL for the super bowl was on January 15, 1968 and the main performer was the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band along with the Grambling State University Marching Band, Al Hirt and the Anaheim High School Ana-Hi-Steppers Drill Team and Flag Girls.

In the mid-20th century the NFL was just getting started and the organizers were not willing to pay a big amount of cash to a singer to perform at the halftime, and the 60s were a tough time for cultural and racial reasons in the United States.

The first halftime shows of the 20th century could be considered boring when compared to those that have been done in the 2000s, 2010s and the last five years. At that time, not all the lights, cameras and technology of today were used. Everything was very limited.

Who was the first headliner to perform in the Super Bowl?

Who was the first singer to appear in a Super Bowl halftime show?

The first time the halftime show was focused on a singer and not a marching band was during Super Bowl IV on January 11, 1970 in New Orleans. The top performer was Marguerite Piazza, she was not exactly considered a singer since Marguerite was a soprano but she was accompanied by Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing and the Southern University Marching Band.

What halftime show did Michael Jackson perform at?

Michael Jackson will always be remembered for the incredible halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena California. On that occasion Jackson sang five songs: Jam, Billie Jean, Black or White, We are the world and Heal the world.