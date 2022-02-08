In case something bad happens to Burrow or Stafford before or during the big game, both teams have backup quarterbacks available to play the biggest game of the season. Check here who they are.10

Fans can't hold back as Super Bowl LVI is closer than ever, the big game will be played on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Almost all tickets are sold, but some websites offer a ticket for up to $30,000. Both teams are ready and the Rams and Bengals have all the contingency measures in place in case something bad happens to their starting quarterbacks.

Anything can happen in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, life can surprise Stafford or Burrow with the flu or a muscle tear from trying to change a light bulb at home. Anything, extreme or not, can affect starters' health before the big game. But what if the worst happens during the game, teams must be ready with a backup.

Burrow or Stafford are unlikely to miss the big game of the year, those two are willing to play with a broken arm, but that's not a good idea, the team would be affected by the poor performance of an injured quarterback.

Who is the backup quarterback of Matthew Stafford?

John Wolford is the backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, in the 2021-22 NFL regular season he threw 5 passes for 25%, 5 passing yards and an interception. Wolford is 26 years old and hails from Wake Forest where he left a strong record during the 2016-2017 seasons.

Who is the backup quarterback of Joe Burrow?

Brandon Allen is the backup for the Bengals, he is older than Burrow at 29 years old and in the regular season he officially lost a game as a starter against the Browns 16-21. Allen was drafted by the Jaguars after he played in Arkansas with a record of 64 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, 7,463 passing yards and 134 rating.

