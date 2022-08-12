After being disciplined for sexual misconduct in front of several women, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was surprised to talk about his feelings about what happened. Find out here what he said.

The heartfelt apology from Deshaun Watson in which he did not include the Browns or the NFL

After a long process, Cleveland Browns player Deshaun Watson has been sentenced after being sued by 24 women for alleged sexual misconduct. The first consequence for the quarterback was to miss the 2021-2022 NFL season completely.

The bad news for the former Houston Texans is that he will not be able to start the upcoming NFL season with his brand new team, the Browns, as he will have to serve a suspension that disqualifies him from playing the first 6 regular season games.

And this might not stop there, since the NFL's position, in the voice of its commissioner Roger Goodell, is to seek a harsher sanction for Watson, of a full season, a financial fine and medical treatment. The voice of the Georgia native on the matter was raised and surprised with his statements.

Deshaun Watson asks for forgiveness... but not to the Cleveland Browns

While the main victims of Deshaun Watson's inappropriate sexual behavior would be the 24 women who sued him, it is a fact that the Houston Texans, his now new team Cleveland Browns and the NFL itself have suffered collateral damage. Still, after offering a heartfelt apology, he did not include the latters.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”, stated Watson in an interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala that aired prior to the Browns first preseason game.

This comment from Deshaun Watson meant breaking a silence that began in March when he made his last statements at the conference where he was introduced as a new player of the Cleveland Browns. Likewise, the preseason game in which he played against Jacksonville meant his return to the field since January 2021.