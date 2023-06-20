There is a clear emphasis from the league in the last few weeks to avoid handing suspensions to a lot of players. This season had the NFL giving an uncommon number of suspensions for violating the gambling policy, so they want to make sure it doesn’t become a bigger problem.

That’s why they asked Tom Brady to help especially the young players to understand the importance of the rules. Calvin Ridley now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he has already served a one-year suspension in 2022 when he was in the Atlanta Falcons.

This season was impacted by a handful of suspensions earlier in the year. Among the names that broke the rules was a former first-round pick like Jameson Williams, who will miss six games with the Detroit Lions. The decision now is to make the rules easier to understand.

The NFL shares six points to understand the gambling policy

Most of the players that have been suspended admitted they weren’t aware of the gambling policy. It not only states that they can’t gamble on NFL games, but they also mustn’t gamble on any other game from an NFL-facility. The league decided to summarize the rule with six points.

“1) Don’t bet on the NFL, 2) Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game, or staying at a team hotel, 3) Don’t have someone bet for you, 4) Don’t share team “inside information,” 5) Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season, 6) Don’t play daily fantasy football”, were the points mentioned by the league according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.