There was plenty of anticipation surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid for a historic Super Bowl LIX title. A three-peat was within reach, and they had the chance to become the first team in U.S. sports history to accomplish the feat. However, the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious, and in the process, one player achieved something that eluded both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The stage was set. The Chiefs entered as favorites, at least according to betting odds. With back-to-back championships in the previous two seasons, fans expected an epic showdown in the Super Bowl. Instead, what they witnessed—whether from the stands or on TV—was a nightmare.

It wasn’t just about winning another NFL title. A three-peat would have cemented their legacy even further, adding another chapter to an already storied run. Despite the efforts of Mahomes and Kelce, it was actually a former Chiefs player who managed to reach that milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That player is offensive lineman Darian Kinnard. Now a member of the Eagles, Kinnard became just the second player in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. After spending his first two seasons in Kansas City, he secured another championship ring in his third year—this time with Philadelphia.

Darian Kinnard #OL25 of the Kentucky Wildcats speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

The other NFL player to achieve a three-peat

While no team in NFL history has ever completed a three-peat, one other player had already accomplished this rare feat before. Unlike the latest to do so, this former star had already built experience over three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid get clear message from Xavier Worthy after Super Bowl loss

During one of the most dominant eras in Cowboys history, linebacker Ken Norton Jr. cemented his legacy with back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the 1992 and 1993 seasons. Following those championship runs, Norton Jr. continued his success with the San Francisco 49ers, securing a third consecutive Super Bowl title in the 1994 season.

Advertisement

Wearing No. 51, Norton Jr. etched his name into NFL history as the first player to win three straight Super Bowls. Now, Kinnard has joined him, becoming just the second player ever to achieve this remarkable milestone.

Kinnard’s career stats

At just 25 years old, Kinnard is making history as one of the most accomplished players before turning 30. With plenty of football still ahead, the next few seasons will be pivotal as he looks to build on his legacy and chase another championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite limited playing time during his stints with the Chiefs and Eagles, these are the games he has played each season:

Kansas City Chiefs (2022-2023) Games Played: 1 Games Started: 0

Philadelphia Eagles (2024-present) Games Played: 2 Games Started: 1

Overall career stats Games Played: 3 Games Started: 1

