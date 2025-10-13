Trending topics:
Titans fire Brian Callahan: What was his contract in Tennessee?

After a 1-5 start, the Tennessee Titans fired their head coach Brian Callahan. What was his contract like and what does this imply for the team?

By Bruno Milano

Former head Coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans
Former head Coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans

Just one season and six weeks were enough for the Tennessee Titans to fire Brian Callahan. After a 4-19 record and many awful and public coaching mistakes, it was clear the team needed a change, but what happens now with the contract he signed?

Well, the Titans signed him to a five-year contract back in January 2024. According to Spotrac, Callahan was getting paid around $3 million per year. Now, the Titans will continue to pay that all the way until 2028.

It depends on whether how the contract is redacted, but usually, the coaches’ money will still get paid once they’re fired. A few years ago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the NFL teams pay up to $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives.

This is a developing story…

Bruno Milano
