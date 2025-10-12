Calvin Ridley injured vs Raiders: Titans’ WR depth chart updated for Cam Ward

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans are not one team with plenty of options, except on wide receivers. Hence, when Calvin Ridley got injured during the game vs. Las Vegas Raiders, the quarterback knew he would have to use his other weapons but, who are they?

After Ridley, rookie Elic Ayomanor is the one with more upside. However, veterans like Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson are very helpful. Further down the pecking order it’s fourth-round rookie Chimere Dike too.

The reports say Ridley suffered a hamstring injury. However, the team has other options to rely on while he heals. For Cam Ward, it’s good to know that the team surrounded him with talent.

The Titans offense is still on the scope

While the weapons are numerous, the offense hasn’t been great. The Titans are not a fearsome unit when it comes to scoring. Despite all the talent and having Cam Ward, the first overall pick in the Draft, there is something lacking… In fact, a lackluster offense like the Raiders‘ looking so much better is not great.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

It’s time to have a conversation about head coach Brian Callahan. He was signed by the Titans for his offensive genius and creative approach to the game. However, Tennessee is all but genius or creative. They lack the ‘it‘ factor and their situational football is among the very worst in the NFL.

Has Cam Ward been good?

While he hasn’t lit the world on fire with his play, Ward has shown plenty of glimpses of his talent. He has a good long ball, strong arm, manages many arm angles and is mobile.

He needs to improve on his decision-making, speed on progressions, and accuracy. However, the scheme doesn’t help him much, nor does the offensive line. Ward needs a better coach to really show his true potential.