Brian Callahan fired by Titans: Potential HC candidates for Cam Ward in Tennessee

The latest loss at Allegiant Stadium against the Raiders turned out to be more costly than expected for Cam Ward and his teammates. In breaking news, the Tennessee Titans have decided to fire head coach Brian Callahan, and now his position will need to be filled for the remainder of the season.

While there is still no clear indication of who might step in to replace him in the short term, the coaching carousel is already in motion, and plenty of names are being mentioned as potential candidates to join the team.

For example, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky mentioned on The Pat McAfee Show two notable figures who could realistically take over. Joe Brady, the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, and Jon Gruden are among the names he floated as potential candidates to become the next head coach of the Titans.

As the Titans’ front office prepares to make this crucial decision, every detail will be carefully evaluated to ensure that whoever takes over the role will have the ability to fully maximize Cam Ward’s potential.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

Several coaches currently without a team

With the Tennessee Titans in the market for a new Head Coach, the focus could turn to veteran options with proven track records who are currently unattached, offering a blend of experience and championship pedigree.

Two names that instantly jump to the top of the list are Mike McCarthy and Doug Pederson. Both coaches bring Super Bowl rings to the table, with McCarthy’s sustained success in Green Bay and Pederson’s celebrated Eagles title run making them highly attractive to a Titans franchise looking to quickly re-establish a winning culture.

While other hot coordinator names will certainly emerge, the availability of these established, ring-winning leaders offers Tennessee an immediate and compelling path to respectability

The interim head coach candidates

Firing a coach in a franchise can be very costly, and as an immediate measure, it becomes crucial to appoint someone internally to take charge right away in order to lead the first practices of the week.

According to Paul Kuharsky’s official X account (formerly Twitter), there are three candidates to take over as interim head coach: Special teams coordinator John Fassel, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy.