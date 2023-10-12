TJ Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a 3-2 record and lead the AFC North. Though their offense has been struggling, the defense is one of the best in the NFL taking over crucial divisional games against the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.

As it’s been a tradition, the numbers of Watt are just remarkable with eight sacks and two forced fumbles in only five games. If he keeps that pace, a new record in the league might be coming.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the star linebacker has to deal with an injury before the bye week for the Steelers. The big question is if this problem for TJ Watt might derail the team’s Super Bowl hopes.

TJ Watt is injured with the Pittsburgh Steelers

According to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, TJ Watt tore multiple ligaments in one of his fingers and dislocated it during the victory against the Ravens.

However, the linebacker popped it back in and, believe it or not, he returned to the game with Baltimore and secured the win. Furthermore, Watt won’t miss any time.

The information points out that TJ Watt might need surgery after the season, but, right now, the star’s priority is to lead Pittsburgh in another championship run. Their next rivals are the Rams, Jaguars, Titans and Packers.