Tom Brady sends clear message about Aaron Rodgers’ potential retirement from football in 2026 after season with Steelers

Tom Brady has been compared to Aaron Rodgers in the debate over the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Obviously, Brady won the Super Bowl seven times, but in Rodgers’ case, many label him as the most talented and gifted player at the QB position.

Now, after a disappointing end to the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers must face the most important decision of his career: return for the 2026 season or confirm his retirement from football.

Brady gave his opinion on the situation in an interview with Colin Cowherd. “Aaron’s got his own decisions that he’s got to make. He doesn’t have kids. He’s trying to navigate what he wants to do post-career. It’s hard to give up football too. It’s something that we’re really good at. It’s something you love to do. You love being out there with your teammates.”

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

Aaron Rodgers has still not confirmed whether he will retire from football. Everything points to him taking a few months to think about his decision, and the free agency period will be key based on the offers that come in.

Brady pointed out that if Rodgers wants to return for the 2026 season, he has to be 100 percent committed to the team he chooses. Otherwise, the end of his career could be disappointing.

“Aaron’s got his own ways that he deals with trying to find solutions. I know he’s done some different things in the past. I’m sure he’s trying to figure it out. Football is like a marathon. The season. Everyone loves to run the first four miles of the marathon and everyone loves to run the last two miles of the marathon. It’s those middle 20 miles that are hard. Do you want to make a commitment year round? If you don’t, then it’s never going to turn out well when the season happens. In order to be a great NFL player, you’ve got to commit and be fully in. That’s the only way your team’s going to have a chance to win, especially when you’re a starting quarterback. Only Aaron can decide that for himself.”

Is Aaron Rodgers leaving Steelers?

All signs indicate that Aaron Rodgers will leave the Steelers. The quarterback has not publicly said that he wants to return, and the man who brought him to Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin, is no longer with the team.

Even owner Art Rooney II has already hinted that Rodgers is most likely on his way out. So, the star quarterback might be ready to part ways with the Steelers as the whole landscape changed there.