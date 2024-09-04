Tom Brady strongly believes Patriots made right decision to follow Mahomes, Rodgers path with Maye

The New England Patriots announced the starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season and fans were upset to find out rookie Drake Maye would sit behind Jacoby Brissett. Tom Brady, however, had a very different outlook on the decision and even compared it to the career paths of three greats, such as himself, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

Drake Maye had his fair share of highlights during his first NFL preseason, and heading into the regular season fans hoped they’d see much more of the UNC prospect. Brissett has received the nod, though. And so Maye will take his place on the Patriots’ sideline when they face the Cincinatti Bengals. However, Brady believes it is for the best.

“I think it’s best that young quarterbacks, or rookie quarterbacks, watch a veteran do it,” Brady said, via The Herd. “There’s so much that goes on and quarterbacks need to process so much information so quickly. I think if you can have someone [to learn from] — and I sat behind Drew Bledsoe my first year — what a great player he was, someone that I got to watch and learn from. Aaron Rodgers watched behind Brett Favre. Patrick Mahomes watched behind Alex Smith.“

Fans in Boston will hope Maye’s comparison with Mahomes and Rodgers has a similar outcome in the end product. And if Maye produces anything like the names Brady compared him to, then New England is in for a new age of glory.

Tom Brady during the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“When you have a real pro in front of you, they can help with that learning curve even though that young quarterback isn’t necessarily going out there and losing confidence in what his abilities are.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Six quarterbacks will make much more than Patrick Mahomes with Chiefs in 2024

Brady message for Drake Maye

Every young player that enters an NFL building cannot wait to step onto the field under the lights. However, as it has been proven time and time again, many times it is best to wait for the right time, learning in the process. Drake Maye, the Patriots 3rd overall draft pick in 2024, is understandably trying to prove himself a starter from day one. That time will come, surely.

“Ultimately, those young players are going to get opportunities,” Brady said. “The franchises need those young quarterbacks to come in and take a big step and lead that franchise on into the future. I just like to give them a little bit of time to acclimate themselves to the pro game.“

Advertisement

Tom Brady addresses the qualities he looks for in quarterbacks

As Brady expanded on his thoughts in current quarterbacks, the 7x Super Bowl champion detailed what key elements distinguish the great signal-callers from the pack. Brady played through two decades of NFL, he has seen players wax and wane. And as he watches a new class of young athletes embark on this journey he believes the question does not rely on their talent.

Advertisement

“When you’re looking at starting quarterbacks in the NFL, everybody should be able to throw the ball well, everybody should be able to drop back and make accurate throws. It’s what can you do when you’re on the road, in front of 70,000 people, and every single player in the offensive huddle looks at you and your eyes going, ‘Does this guy have the confidence in himself to bring us back when we’re losing in the fourth quarter?’ I think that’s the mark of what I see in quarterbacks when I watch them.”

Advertisement

Tom Brady will take on a different role this upcoming season as he will be an on-air analyst during game broadcasts. The former QB will make his debut on the booth during the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns game on September 8th.