Jerry Jones isn’t sure if Dak Prescott is the quarterback of the future for the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the only reason to explain why the quarterback hasn’t received a contract extension.

The owner is definitely against the ropes. After Dak put MVP numbers in the 2023 season, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love received big new deals of $55 million per year.

As a consequence, there is no escape. Dak Prescott will ask to become the highest paid player in NFL history and, if the Cowboys don’t want him, many teams believe he is the key factor to lead them to a Super Bowl.

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

Dak Prescott will become a free agent in March of 2025 if he doesn’t get a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys. Now, according to a report from Dianna Russini, Jerry Jones doesn’t agree in one of the most important clauses of a possible new deal.

“He is looking for a long-term commitment from Dallas. So the hold up here is really the belief from the Dallas Cowboys. This is a guy who has won a lot of games. But is that enough? Winning is not enough for Jerry Jones. We know this. They want to do more. They don’t want to just be the team that wins a lot of games. They want to be the team that can play in the Super Bowl.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

The information by Dianna Russini points out that, if there’s any chance to get a deal done before the start of the season, it all depends in the amount of years. The Dallas Cowboys might want a shorter deal (three years), while Prescott wants a longer commitment.

“The hold up at this point from what I understand is about the years the Dallas Cowboys are willing to commit to. While, it’s assumed, that Dak is going to be paid at the top of the market, the Dallas Cowboys are aware of that. It is about do they want to put themselves in a position, contractually, that will keep Dak in Dallas longer than two, three, four years. And that’s what Dak is looking for.”