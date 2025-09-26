Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman cast doubt on Russell Wilson’s Hall of Fame chances

Tony Gonzalez did not hold back when asked about Russell Wilson’s future, and Richard Sherman was right there to echo his sentiments. Speaking with Charissa Thompson on NFL Prime, both former players cast doubt on whether Wilson has done enough to secure a Hall of Fame legacy.

Gonzalez was blunt in his assessment, saying, “Honestly, I hope we have [seen the last of him]. If ever there was somebody who played himself out of a Hall of Fame, it’s Russell Wilson.” He pointed directly to Wilson’s struggles after leaving Seattle as the reason for his stance.

The Hall of Fame tight end outlined the journey since Wilson’s Seahawks days, noting, “He was the man. He won a Super Bowl. Went to two of them. But as soon as he left there, he went to Denver, signed that big old deal… he goes to Pittsburgh, plays there one year… now he goes here and has three games. I just don’t know if it’s going to get any better.”

When pressed on whether the recent failures outweigh Wilson’s early success, Gonzalez didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely,” he said. “How is it going to get better?” For him, the decline is not just evident but damaging to Wilson’s once-strong case for Canton.

Richard Sherman points to Legion of Boom impact

Richard Sherman, who shared a locker room with Wilson in Seattle, agreed with Gonzalez and added his own perspective. “Yeah, I agree. I think you got to judge his career off when the Legion of Boom was there,” Sherman said. He reminded fans that Wilson’s peak years were closely tied to a legendary defense.

Sherman broke it down further, highlighting Wilson’s struggles without that elite supporting cast. “Without that legendary defense, he’s been 4-11, 7-8. 0-3 to start with the Giants. He was a winning football player in Seattle… but now you get to go on your own and prove you’re this great quarterback. It just hasn’t worked out that way.”

His comments underscored a growing narrative: Wilson’s early reputation as a “winningest quarterback” was built on team success as much as his own play. Without that structure, Sherman argued, the numbers simply don’t support a Hall of Fame case.