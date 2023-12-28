Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer favorites to win the Super Bowl. The constant mistakes by wide receivers and the big amount of turnovers have complicated their quest to defend the title.

Right now, the Chiefs have a 9-6 record, but haven’t clinched the AFC West. In fact, if they lose their final two games against the Bengals and the Chargers, elimination is still possible.

Of course, it’s a shocking turn of events in the NFL as Mahomes has been part of a constant ‘dynasty talk’ after the retirement of Tom Brady. However, this might be the first year in which he faces a playoff game on the road.

One of the players who has been on the spotlight is Travis Kelce. The tight end has been scrutinized because of his relationship with Taylor Swift as he’s having a downfall in his numbers.

Travis Kelce talks about the Chiefs’ offensive problems

During another appearance in his podcast ‘New Heights’, Travis Kelce admitted there’s a lot of frustration in the Chiefs’ locker room, but emphasized it’s not time to blame individuals for the struggles on offense.

“It’s not just one guy. It’s not just me playing like dog s***. It’s not just us not being able to get the run game going. It’s not just us not being on the same page, passing-wise. Everybody is in this thing together. Everybody at some point isn’t being accountable.”

Kelce explained why the offense hasn’t been able to keep up with the solid level shown by the defense during the 2023 season. According to the tight end, it’s all about execution.

“Every single play is somebody not doing their job. It’s me and it’s everybody on the team. And whether that’s prep, whether that’s having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in their coverages, their gaps in the run game, how we’re picking up blitzes, how we’re running routes versus certain coverages. All the above.”

Travis Kelce believes the Chiefs can make a Super Bowl run

However, as Patrick Mahomes already mentioned during the week, Travis Kelce is confident that the Chiefs have time to adjust in order to make a deep playoff run in the AFC.

“Throughout the season, we’ve shown during drives that we can be a high-powered offense if we don’t hurt ourselves with penalties. If we’re not playing first and 20. Every other drive or every other set of first downs just hasn’t been a well oiled machine like we’ve been in the past. We just got to get everybody on the same page.”