Travis Kelce puts the NFL on alert about the Chiefs before the start of the playoffs

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are on a mission. They want to guarantee the Kansas City Chiefs are the new dynasty in the NFL and a third Super Bowl in five years would be the ideal recipe.

Though the season has been a roller coaster, the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West with a 10-6 record and are locked as the No.3 seed. They can rest their starters before the Wild Card round.

However, a huge concern for head coach Andy Reid is the lack of production on offense and the constant problems with wide receivers such as Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. This is the main factor why the Ravens or the 49ers are the current favorites in the NFL.

During most of the year, Travis Kelce has been of the biggest critics of the Chiefs’ offense even blaming himself for bad performances. Now, the narrative has changed.

Travis Kelce sends a big warning to the NFL

Just before the start of the playoffs, Travis Kelce is convinced the game against the Cincinnati Bengals could change the future of the Kansas City Chiefs. A huge warning for the NFL during his podcast ‘New Heights’.

“Offensively, it felt like we caught a rhythm there and it all kind of started with that offensive line. Those five guys came together and made a statement that we were going to control the line of scrimmage. It was a fun game to be a part of because everybody just kind of rallied together to prove to ourselves that we can do this with the guys we’ve got in this locker room.”

The Chiefs will host at least one playoff game and, after that, they might have to go on the road twice before reaching the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year. Kelce believes they might have found the spark to do it.

“That was a fun game to be a part of. It was probably the first game I’ve had in a while where the energy felt right on the sideline. The excitement for everybody’s success, not just out there trying to do your job. Guys were making plays. Guys were comfortable out there. We had a really good week of preparation, just speaking of the offensive side, knowing that our defense played their asses off again.”

Patrick Mahomes also believes the Chiefs can make another Super Bowl run

After that crucial win at home against the Bengals, Patrick Mahomes was on the same line as Kelce. As the quarterback has been mentioning in the last weeks, the Chiefs have time to adjust and surprise anyone.

“Kind of the motto of this season at the end it’s been a good game and a bad game. So, how can we sustain and get stuff going and continue to build off this momentum. Now, you’re in the playoffs. It’s one game. Single elimination. I think we can go out there and compete with anybody.”