Travis Kelce sends strong message to Broncos amid Chiefs’ shocking 5-5 start

The Kansas City Chiefs finally have a true AFC West challenger in the Denver Broncos. Amid the team’s surprising 5–5 start, Travis Kelce has issued a stern warning to their rivals — and the rest of the NFL — about what’s coming.

This 2025 NFL season has been far from ideal for Kansas City. Their record raises serious questions about their playoff chances, but star tight end Travis Kelce insists the Chiefs still have everything they need to turn the season around.

“It’s even more frustrating knowing the kind of guys we have, knowing the kind of talent that we have, the type of coaches that we have,” Kelce told his brother Jason on the New Heights podcast. “It’s about time we put it together. We’ve seen what this train looks like when we’re rocking and rolling.”

Can the Chiefs really turn things around?

Kelce is confident, but the schedule won’t make things easy. Kansas City has only seven games left to secure a playoff berth, and the road ahead is anything but simple.

The Chiefs still have matchups against sub-.500 teams — Texans, Cowboys, Titans, and Raiders — but they also face legitimate contenders like the Colts, Chargers, and the surging Broncos.

Among the first group, Dallas appears to be the toughest test with its explosive offense. The Titans and Raiders shouldn’t present major problems for Patrick Mahomes’ squad, while the Texans could be dangerous again if CJ Stroud returns by then.

But the immediate challenge is Week 12 against the Colts — a game that could define Kansas City’s season. According to data from @mrcaseb, a loss to Indianapolis would drop the Chiefs’ playoff chances to 35%, while a win would raise them to 68%.

Kansas City must beat the Colts to keep their postseason hopes alive. However, even with a win, they no longer control their destiny the way they once did during their dominant years — and now must hope other results go their way.

