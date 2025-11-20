Patrick Mahomes knows that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have one last chance to save their season with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. With a 5-5 record, the star quarterback’s warning is clear. It’s time to start an epic comeback.

“You just know what’s at stake. Obviously, we’re 5-5, not where we want to be at, but, we get to write the rest of this season’s story and it starts this week with the Colts at Arrowhead. I’m excited for us to go out there and do it.”

The Chiefs were Super Bowl favorites for most of the season, but two consecutive losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos have left them outside the playoff picture with seven games left on the schedule.

Can the Chiefs make the playoffs?

Yes. The Chiefs can make the playoffs, but to do so, it appears they will need to finish the season with at least an 11-6 record, since they don’t hold the tiebreakers against teams in the wild-card race such as the Bills, Jaguars, or Chargers.

The remaining opponents for the Chiefs are the Colts, Cowboys, Texans, Chargers, Titans, Broncos, and Raiders. For Mahomes, even though on paper it might look like they can run the table, it’s time to prove it with actions on the field.

“You can’t just keep talking about it, you got to go out there and do it. It starts with me. We got a lot of good football teams coming up starting off with the Colts. It’s a great opportunity to go out there and get our season turned around and get going in the right direction.”

