Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues warning to Andy Reid’s Chiefs before game against Colts in Week 12

Patrick Mahomes threw a wake-up call to Andy Reid's Chiefs. The game against the Indianapolis Colts will define the course of a very challenging season for a team that, according to many experts, was a top contender to win the Super Bowl.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes knows that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have one last chance to save their season with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. With a 5-5 record, the star quarterback’s warning is clear. It’s time to start an epic comeback.

“You just know what’s at stake. Obviously, we’re 5-5, not where we want to be at, but, we get to write the rest of this season’s story and it starts this week with the Colts at Arrowhead. I’m excited for us to go out there and do it.”

The Chiefs were Super Bowl favorites for most of the season, but two consecutive losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos have left them outside the playoff picture with seven games left on the schedule.

Advertisement

Can the Chiefs make the playoffs?

Yes. The Chiefs can make the playoffs, but to do so, it appears they will need to finish the season with at least an 11-6 record, since they don’t hold the tiebreakers against teams in the wild-card race such as the Bills, Jaguars, or Chargers.

The remaining opponents for the Chiefs are the Colts, Cowboys, Texans, Chargers, Titans, Broncos, and Raiders. For Mahomes, even though on paper it might look like they can run the table, it’s time to prove it with actions on the field.

Advertisement

“You can’t just keep talking about it, you got to go out there and do it. It starts with me. We got a lot of good football teams coming up starting off with the Colts. It’s a great opportunity to go out there and get our season turned around and get going in the right direction.”

NFL delivers strong fine to Patrick Mahomes’ key weapon after Chiefs’ loss

see also

NFL delivers strong fine to Patrick Mahomes’ key weapon after Chiefs’ loss

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Colts given massive prediction ahead of Chiefs duel
NFL

Colts given massive prediction ahead of Chiefs duel

Andy Reid faces backlash from fans after downplaying Chiefs’ 5-5 record
NFL

Andy Reid faces backlash from fans after downplaying Chiefs’ 5-5 record

Analyst warns Chiefs about a potential loss against the Colts
NFL

Analyst warns Chiefs about a potential loss against the Colts

Why is CJ Stroud not playing tonight for Texans vs Bills on TNF in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Why is CJ Stroud not playing tonight for Texans vs Bills on TNF in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

Better Collective Logo