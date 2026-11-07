Malachi Fields endorses JJ McCarthy after spending extra time with NY Giants QB

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields is actively building strong chemistry with starting quarterback JJ McCarthy. The young pass-catcher dedicated extra practice time over the bye week to master the new signal-caller’s timing and throw velocity.

Fields endorsed the young passer, praising McCarthy‘s rapid delivery and leadership under center. He emphasized that their growing trust allows him to use his large catch radius on contested downs.

Earlier reports noted that the NY Giants received encouraging Cam Skattebo update ahead of Week 9 vs Eagles. Consequently, head coach John Harbaugh’s offense enters Philadelphia with rising momentum across the skill positions.

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Malachi Fields needs to deliver as a premium WR2 for NY Giants

Fields has steadily carved out a primary role after catching 16 passes for 248 yards this NFL season. He posted a breakout performance against Houston, tallying 83 receiving yards on four receptions.

J.J. zips it into Malachi Fields and he does the rest.



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UifGLgnC8b — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Therefore, the third-round rookie must prove he can consistently punish opposing defenses. Establishing himself as a reliable boundary chain-mover will keep defensive coordinators from overloading against New York’s primary weapons.

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Malachi Fields complements Malik Nabers as well

Superstar wideout Malik Nabers commands heavy defensive attention, opening massive intermediate windows on the perimeter. At 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Fields provides the ideal physical complement to Nabers’ explosive route running.

Furthermore, Fields thrives as an aggressive perimeter run blocker and jump-ball specialist down the field. His ability to win isolated matchups prevents secondaries from bracketing Nabers on crucial third-down dropbacks.

Key takeaways

Malachi Fields is building strong chemistry with JJ McCarthy for the New York Giants.

for the New York Giants. Malachi Fields has caught 16 passes for 248 yards this NFL season.

this NFL season. Wide receiver Malachi Fields measures in at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds.