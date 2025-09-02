Trevon Diggs reveals his chances of playing for Cowboys vs Eagles in 2025 NFL season opener

Trevon Diggs doesn’t want anyone to speculate about whether he’ll play in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles season opener. He released a statement to calm the public and reveal that the chances of him playing in that game are genuinely high.

Jon Machota shared part of what Diggs said, writing on X, “Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs says it’s a 75-80 percent chance of him playing Thursday night in Philadelphia.” With that information, Cowboys fans can now feel a little more at ease.

Another interesting report on his health status came from Joseph Hoyt, who noted, “Trevon Diggs was once again on the field today, August 1st. We should get an injury practice report today for the first time.” Hoyt also added, “Cowboys were not in pads today, but they were yesterday.”

Developing story…