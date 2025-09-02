Trending topics:
NFL

Trevon Diggs reveals his chances of playing for Cowboys vs Eagles in 2025 NFL season opener

Being realistic and without falling into speculation, Trevon Diggs spoke as clearly as he could about his chances of playing in the upcoming season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Richard Tovar

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 18: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Trevon Diggs doesn’t want anyone to speculate about whether he’ll play in the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles season opener. He released a statement to calm the public and reveal that the chances of him playing in that game are genuinely high.

Jon Machota shared part of what Diggs said, writing on X, “Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs says it’s a 75-80 percent chance of him playing Thursday night in Philadelphia.” With that information, Cowboys fans can now feel a little more at ease.

Another interesting report on his health status came from Joseph Hoyt, who noted, “Trevon Diggs was once again on the field today, August 1st. We should get an injury practice report today for the first time.” Hoyt also added, “Cowboys were not in pads today, but they were yesterday.”

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
