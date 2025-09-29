Trending topics:
Trevor Lawrence issues warning after 49ers win that should concern Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, Trevor Lawrence revealed the Jaguars’ state of mind—something that should concern Patrick Mahomes, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs not being in such a strong position right now.

By Richard Tovar

Trevor Lawrence hugs Patrick Mahomes after a preseason game on August 10, 2024, Florida.
© Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence hugs Patrick Mahomes after a preseason game on August 10, 2024, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence didn’t put up big numbers, but he helped the Jacksonville Jaguars secure a dangerous road win over the San Francisco 49ers. Just as dangerous, though, was his postgame message, saying his team is “fired up”—a statement Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should take seriously.

It was a short but sharp message. After beating the 49ers, Lawrence said, “We’re all pretty fired up after that,” pointing to how winning in San Francisco only boosted the Jaguars’ confidence. Without dismissing the opponent, he also added, “It’s a good football team we beat today.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs should pay attention to what Lawrence is saying about Jacksonville’s growth this season. Sitting at 3-1, the Jaguars are showing real progress. “The team’s really coming together, getting behind each other,Lawrence explained.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a great start for us. Like I’ve said the last couple of weeks, I mean, it’s early in the year still, but the way we’ve won a couple of these games and I think just in any game there’s going to be adversity and ups and downs and just the way we’ve handled them has been awesome,Lawrence said about the Jaguars’ resilience.

Lawrence and the Jaguars ready for any challenge

The history between Jacksonville and Kansas City hasn’t favored Lawrence. Since 2022, he’s faced Mahomes four times, with just one victory—coming in the 2024 preseason, 26-13. Overall, Lawrence’s record against the Chiefs stands at 1-4.

“We’re playing complementary football. When something happens, we really take advantage of the momentum swings. I think that was a big thing today, and we just play a full game. You don’t know what the next play is going to hold, just even if something bad happened the play before, just play the next play, keep looking forward. And I think this team’s done a good job of that, but we’ve got to keep doing it,” Lawrence said after the 49ers win.

On Lawrence’s performance and demeanor, Rick Ballou of 1010 XL 92.5 FM commented: “Lawrence showed emotion and leadership yesterday, they have been questioned in his career. He was screaming at times, this is a good sign for QB1.”

