Tyreek Hill injured vs Jets: Dolphins’ WR depth chart for Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill was seen on the sideline in visible pain with a leg injury, immediately setting off alarms for the Miami Dolphins. His absence will force a significant shift in the depth chart, where the team will still rely on two starters but will need a second-string option to fill the gap.

With Hill sidelined, Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington remain key targets for Tua Tagovailoa. Still, he will also have to lean on less experienced receivers to step up in the coming games of what has already been a difficult start to the season for Miami.

Updated Depth Chart:

Jaylen Waddle

Malik Washington

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (2nd)

Dee Eskridge (2nd)

Developing story…