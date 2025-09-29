Trending topics:
Tyreek Hill injured vs Jets: Dolphins’ WR depth chart for Tua Tagovailoa

Tough luck for the Miami Dolphins, as Tyreek Hill’s injury puts them in an even worse spot than before—especially for Tua Tagovailoa, who now loses a key weapon in the depth chart.

By Richard Tovar

Tyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill was seen on the sideline in visible pain with a leg injury, immediately setting off alarms for the Miami Dolphins. His absence will force a significant shift in the depth chart, where the team will still rely on two starters but will need a second-string option to fill the gap.

With Hill sidelined, Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington remain key targets for Tua Tagovailoa. Still, he will also have to lean on less experienced receivers to step up in the coming games of what has already been a difficult start to the season for Miami.

Updated Depth Chart:

  • Jaylen Waddle
  • Malik Washington
  • Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (2nd)
  • Dee Eskridge (2nd)
Developing story…

