Patrick Mahomes reacts with short but powerful message to Tyreek Hill after devastating injury

Patrick Mahomes was likely watching when Tyreek Hill went down with a painful leg injury—one of the toughest of the season so far—and he wasted no time in saying he would be praying for him.

“Prayers up man…” Mahomes posted for his former teammate, who played alongside him in Kansas City from 2017 and helped win a Super Bowl in 2019. He wasn’t the only one to send support. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman also wrote, “Prayers to Tyreek Hill… Praying for him and his family…” on X.

Cameron Wolfe, who has also followed Hill’s career, added his perspective on the Dolphins receiver: “Tyreek brings energy & juice to Dolphins. Even thru ups & downs, Miami continued to feed off him in practice/games. Still best player on team.”

Mahomes and Hill shared special days in Kansas City

The story of why Hill left Kansas City is well known, but no one can deny the chemistry he had with Mahomes. Together they connected for 17,254 yards and 143 touchdowns in 58 games, building one of the league’s most explosive partnerships.

DAVIE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Patrick Mahomes #15 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs discuss plays during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 31, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It’s clear Mahomes’ message was directed to more than just a former teammate—it was for a friend who helped him win countless games and played a pivotal role in their Super Bowl run together.

Could Mahomes and Hill reunite someday?

With Hill’s leg injury, that possibility feels even more distant. But if Kareem Hunt got a second chance to return to the Chiefs, some wonder if Hill might one day get the same opportunity to team up with Mahomes again and chase another ring.

