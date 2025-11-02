Matt LaFleur may have bad news for Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Tucker Kraft couldn’t finish the Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and it doesn’t look like it was a minor injury.
Speaking to reporters after the painful loss at Lambeau Field, LaFleur said Kraft’s knee injury “does not look good” and added: “It’s going to be tough. Other guys are going to have to step up.”
* Developing story…
