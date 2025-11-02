Trending topics:
NFL

Tucker Kraft injury update: Matt LaFleur provides discouraging news for Jordan Love, Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't optimistic about tight end Tucker Kraft's status after Jordan Love and company lost to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

By Martín O’donnell

Follow us on Google!
Matt LaFleur head coach of the Green Bay Packers
© Quinn Harris/Getty ImagesMatt LaFleur head coach of the Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur may have bad news for Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Tucker Kraft couldn’t finish the Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and it doesn’t look like it was a minor injury.

Speaking to reporters after the painful loss at Lambeau Field, LaFleur said Kraft’s knee injury “does not look good” and added: “It’s going to be tough. Other guys are going to have to step up.”

* Developing story…

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell
ALSO READ
Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly know if trade for star wide receiver is possible
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly know if trade for star wide receiver is possible

Sherrone Moore sends clear message amid questions surrounding Bryce Underwood after Michigan’s win over Purdue
College Football

Sherrone Moore sends clear message amid questions surrounding Bryce Underwood after Michigan’s win over Purdue

Jerry Jones' Cowboys face competition from Bills and Colts to get Bengals star
NFL

Jerry Jones' Cowboys face competition from Bills and Colts to get Bengals star

Bo Bichette hints at future plans after World Series loss, easing Blue Jays fans’ worries
MLB

Bo Bichette hints at future plans after World Series loss, easing Blue Jays fans’ worries

Better Collective Logo