There is a big rivalry in the AFC that seems to be the next great clash between talented quarterbacks. Just like Peyton Manning was destined to face Tom Brady often in the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow appear to be going down that path.

The Cincinnati Bengals won their first three games with Burrow at quarterback against Mahomes. However, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to win the latest AFC Championship game in overtime before going on to win the Super Bowl.

It was a match that went down to the wire with both teams having a chance to win. A late penalty by Bengals defense put the Chiefs in range to kick the game-winning field goal. But Tyler Boyd thinks the scoreboard would have been different if one thing changed.

Tyler Boyd explains why the Bengals lost to the Chiefs

Burrow is the main reason to see Cincinnati as Super Bowl contenders. Although the wide receivers he has around him give the offense the possibility to score points at any time. The leaders in that group are Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both having stellar numbers every week. However, they also have a great third option in the passing game.

Boyd has also been a steady piece especially as a slot receiver. His contributions aren’t as big the ones of Chase and Higgins, but he is still a very important player in the team. That’s why he considers having to leave the field in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game was the decisive factor in Bengals’ 23-20 defeat this year.

“Still to this day, I feel like if I would have played the whole game, I was the key factor. We would’ve won the game. I just felt like we had enough depth and other guys to come in and play at a faster pace than what I felt like I could do. I wish I was able to do it, but things happen”, Boyd said about his deep thigh bruise according to Ben Baby of ESPN on Tuesday’s press conference.