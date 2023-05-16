It’s not easy to turn things around in the NFL despite having high draft picks. If the team that wants to do so doesn’t hit on the right quarterback, a successful rebuild seems impossible. But that is where the Cincinnati Bengals started a journey that has them as Super Bowl contenders.

Being the worst franchise in the 2019 season was a blessing for them in the end. Right after arguably the best year ever for a signal-caller at the college level they were able to land Joe Burrow in a move that changed their future dramatically. Their last two seasons have been incredible.

They reached the Super Bowl a year ago where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, although their 2022 was also good one since they got to the AFC Championship Game. All those big wins were largely due to Burrow’s impact on the team, so his contract extension is just a matter of time.

Joe Burrow shares contract extension update

Players are eligible for a contract extension after their third season. Everyone knew Burrow was getting one even after their 2021 season, but that’s why they are just starting the negotiation. The timing is something that might work on his favor since this offseason massive salaries have been handed to other star quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts was the first one to reset the market with the deal he signed to stay in the Philadelphia Eagles. However, right after him Lamar Jackson got to an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens that makes him the highest player in the NFL. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is the other 2020 draft pick that should follow. Based on his recent comments, that seems to be in the horizon for both sides.

“I’m involved. It’s in the works. That’s not something I like to play out in the media”, Burrow said about the contract talks according to Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer. Something important in his extension will be the approach he is going to have. He can ask for the highest salary because he earned it on the field, but that may not be his intention.

Burrow could opt to accept a sort of team-friendly deal like Patrick Mahomes did with the Kansas City Chiefs. His posture seems to be very clear: “Whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that’s on your mind. It’s a focal point”, he explained. Especially with Tee Higgins in a contract year, and Ja’Marr Chase being in line for an extension after this season, his top wide receivers might influence the contract he receives.