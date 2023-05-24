Quarterbacks are getting paid, and Joe Burrow won’t be left behind. The Cincinnati Bengals are set to offer him a contract extension, and this long-term deal could change everything for the rest of the players in the entire NFL.

Joe Burrow is seen as the future of the Bengals. He was really close to winning a Super Bowl already, but he fell short against the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati is now seen as the strongest team in the AFC North, and it is all thanks to the quarterback’s talent.

Once the 2022 season ended, several quarterbacks got long-term deals. However, the Bengals decided to wait and see what other teams offered to their players in order to send Joe Burrow a new contract extension.

Joe Burrow’s contract extension could shock the entire NFL

Joe Burrow is definitely one of the best players in the league. Tom Brady has even surrendered to his talent by saying that he is one of the top-four quarterbacks of the new generations that could surpass him soon.

Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately for their cause, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in an exciting match. However, Cincinnati is confident that the quarterback will succeed and that’s why, with two years left on his rookie contract, they are set to offer him a contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are already working on a long-term deal for Burrow. This extension would make him the highest-paid player in the league, above Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, who recently agreed terms with the Eagles and Ravens, respectively.

This could lead to a ripple effect. There are a lot of young talented quarterbacks like Justin Fields, Justin Herbert or Josh Allen, to name some, that could use this deal to ask for contract extensions for themselves and get paid what they think they deserve.