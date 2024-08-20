Tyreek Hill, widely considered the Miami Dolphins' top player, has delivered some concerning news just ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2024 NFL season as serious contenders, with their hopes heavily resting on Tyreek Hill. However, the star wide receiver has recently delivered some troubling news that could impact their campaign.

For many fans and analysts, there’s no wide receiver quite like Tyreek Hill today. Cheetah has proven he can be elite regardless of the quarterback, showcasing that his talents transcend the playmaker behind him.

In just two years with Miami, Hill has posted remarkable numbers. The team has set high expectations for him this season, but staying healthy will be crucial for him to help lead the Dolphins to success.

Report: Tyreek Hill may have suffered a hand injury

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, and all 32 teams are fine-tuning their final preparations. The Miami Dolphins are no exception, as they aim to polish every detail in their pursuit of a title this year.

Many oddsmakers consider the Dolphins serious contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2025. The AFC East team boasts a remarkable offense, anchored by standout playmakers like Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.

Hill, widely regarded as the best player on the roster, has had an incredible tenure with Miami. However, his 2024 season may be in jeopardy due to a potential injury.

During Tuesday’s practice, Tyreek Hill was seen wearing a removable brace on his right hand. He didn’t catch any passes, and head coach Mike McDaniel declined to provide details about the situation, according to NFL Network.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This injury is a significant concern for the Dolphins. Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the PUP list, while Jaylen Waddle and River Cracraft are also dealing with injuries that could sideline them for some time.

What is Tyreek Hill’s contract with the Dolphins?

Tyreek Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in March 2022, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. The deal includes $72.2 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $30 million.

This lucrative contract reflects Hill’s elite status and the Dolphins’ commitment to building a competitive team around him. The deal runs through the 2026 season, ensuring Hill remains a key piece of Miami’s offense for the foreseeable future.

