During the playoffs, LeBron James shocked the NBA with a very intriguing message about his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

However, now that he is full committed to return with the Lakers, LeBron James has been very active on social media with different subjects. Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry and his beloved Cleveland Browns.

LeBron James’ special message to the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns revealed they’ll use an alternate white helmet as part of an incredible throwback design during the 2023 season. The uniforms look spectacular with the changes.

“For three games in 2023, the Browns will wear a white alternate helmet with the same white throwback jerseys the team wore in 2021, returning a look that hasn’t been worn by the Browns since the franchise was born in 1946. The helmet will also include an orange and brown stripe down the middle and will be the first time the Browns have worn a non-orange helmet in over seven decades.”

LeBron James, who is a massive fan of the team as he was born in Akron, Ohio, took notice of that and celebrated the decision on social media. “That’s what I’m talking about!!! Ayyyeee!!!”