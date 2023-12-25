It seems like the Grinch made a special appearance today at Arrowhead Stadium. Jack Jones, cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders, is now facing intense backlash for trolling a young fan of the Kansas City Chiefs after a pick-6.

The rivalry between the Raiders and the Chiefs has always been intense. In recent years, Kansas City has completely dominated their division rivals, but Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season was different.

At Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs hosted the Raiders on Christmas. Surprisingly, the team from Las Vegas defeated the reigning champions, securing their first victory against them since 2020.

Watch: Jack Jones denies young Chiefs fan the football after pick-6

Jack Jones turned into the Grinch today at Arrowhead. The cornerback of the Raiders is definitely not a fan of the Chiefs, and he proved it in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

During the week, he heated up this matchup by saying that the Raiders defense was not worried at all of the receivers of the Chiefs. “It’s Patrick Mahomes we’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over.”

Jones lived up to his own words and stopped Mahomes. He returned the interception for a pick-6. However, it was his celebration that caught everyone’s attention.

The cornerback sprinted to the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, where many Chiefs fans were seated. Approached by a young fan requesting the football, he deceived the fan by refusing to give it to him.

Jones was caught on camera and he is now facing an intense backlash for this move. Several fans are calling him the ‘Grinch’ for doing it on Christmas, and he might have acquired a new nickname after this game.

Will the Raiders make it to playoffs this year?

This victory against the Chiefs was huge for the Raiders. Coupled with the Broncos’ defeat by the Patriots, Las Vegas now holds second place in the AFC West with a 7-8 record.

The race for a spot in the playoffs is incredibly intense this year. While it seems unlikely that they will win their division, there’s still hope for the Raiders to advance as a Wild Card team. However, they’ll have to rely on other results to secure their ticket.