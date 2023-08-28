Everything is set for an exciting new season in the NFL, and the Houston Texans are poised for a significant change this year. They have now made the final decision regarding their quarterback position, and, of course, it involves C.J. Stroud.

The Texans have been far from being a competitive team in recent years. They have underwent a lot of changes, which have led to not being able to create a stable roster.

For every NFL team, the quarterback is pivotal for achieving success. This year, Houston had the opportunity to select one of the best prospects at the position in the draft, with hopes that he could be the catalyst for positive change within the team.

Texans announce final decision regarding C.J. Stroud

Houston has truly struggled to find a capable quarterback to lead the team in recent years. They’ve tried several players, but none of them have lived up to the expectations of success with the AFC South team.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans had an excellent opportunity to select one of the best prospects. With the 2nd overall pick, Houston chose C.J. Stroud, a remarkable player poised to be their franchise quarterback.

While some teams hesitate to start their rookie quarterbacks in Week 1 of the season, the Texans are confident in Stroud’s abilities. The club has officially named him the starter for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stroud won the competition against Davis Mills, who played 15 games for the team last year with a 3-10-1 record. Now, Houston hopes that Stroud can change these numbers and improve the team’s offense, lifting them from the bottom of the AFC South this season.