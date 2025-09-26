Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shares major information on JJ McCarthy’s comeback plan

Despite the Minnesota Vikings enduring a concerning defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, they rebounded with a decisive victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, staving off a losing streak. Yet, the health of rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy remains a significant worry for fans. Addressing these concerns, head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed details of McCarthy‘s comeback strategy, providing some clarity on the team’s approach moving forward.

“First things first, we wanted to get him here through the flight and see how he did with that flight…He will truly be day to day and we’ll see where he is at [and] if we can start ramping up his workload and at least getting him involved maybe on a limited basis, and allow us to get him on the grass and work some technique and fundamentals… I really meant it the other day when I said I want him to get 100 percent healthy,” Kevin O’Connell said, via ESPN.

JJ McCarthy’s prospects for returning to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers appear bleak following O’Connell’s comments. He even mentioned that McCarthy’s return for Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns in London isn’t even on the table, as reported by ESPN.

In McCarthy’s absence, veteran quarterback Carson Wentz shined in the Vikings’ win over the Bengals, taking charge with precision and leadership. He completed 14 of 20 passes, racking up 173 yards and throwing two touchdowns, which underscored his commanding presence on the field. Head coach Kevin O’Connell is likely to lean on Wentz for the next two games on the road.

One-time Super Bowl MVP gives bold take on JJ McCarthy’s role with Vikings

After a season with Sam Darnold at the helm, the Minnesota Vikings’ decision to bring in JJ McCarthy as their quarterback appeared to be a calculated gamble. Expectations soared as the young quarterback prepared for his debut in the 2025 NFL season. However, his performance in the first two games split fan opinions. Amidst the debate, a former Super Bowl MVP weighed in with his insights on the promising young quarterback.

“I would be worried about J.J. McCarthy…He had the great quarter, the fourth quarter against the Bears. But what really makes me think is just the throwing part of it. You know, he’s just not throwing the ball well when he was out there. It’s a lot of work, and it seems like unless he gets to throw it as hard as he can throw it, that’s the only time he somewhat puts it on target, on time, and everything like that,” Phil Simms said, via Pro Football Talk Live.

JJ McCarthy has shown considerable talent, but his sporadic appearances raise questions about his readiness. Meanwhile, veteran Carson Wentz applies pressure with steady performances, challenging the rookie further. Despite this competition, the franchise demonstrates a clear commitment to McCarthy. Their priority now is his recovery, helping him build essential confidence.