The Washington Commanders were supposedly ready to compete for the NFC East when they signed Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator. The mastermind behind the success of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes would be the key to develop a promising young quarterback like Sam Howell.

However, the 2023 season has been a disaster for the Commanders with a 4-8 record and virtually no chances of making it to the playoffs. In a telling stat, Washington’s defense has allowed at least 29 points in 8 of those 12 games.

That’s why, after a 45-10 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Jack Del Rio has been fired as defensive coordinator of the team. Ron Rivera would take over those play calling duties and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer is also out.

Rivera is in his fourth season with the Washington Commanders. While he won the NFC East in 2020, it came with a record of 7-9 and they were eliminated in the wild card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. In his four years at the helm, he hasn’t achieved a winning record (7-9, 7-10, 8-8 and 4-8).

Ron Rivera might be replaced by Bill Belichick with the Commanders

Of course, this move comes amid a plethora of rumors suggesting that Ron Rivera is on the hot seat and that his replacement could be Bill Belichick in the event he does not continue as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

These were the words of Rivera after losing on Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys when asked about his job security. “I’ve told you before I’m not worried about anything. All I’m going to do is do my job and see how things go. That’s the only thing I can do.”

In fact, Sam Howell already hinted at the possibility of coaching changes before Jack Del Rio’s announcement. “It really doesn’t impact anything in the locker room. We just focus on what we can control, try to get better. Obviously, when things aren’t going well people are going to talk about jobs for everybody. Not only coaches, players, too. We just have to zone it all out.”

Will Ron Rivera remain as head coach of the Washington Commanders?

It doesn’t look good for Ron Rivera. Josh Harris just bought the team from Dan Snyder and, though he gave the head coach a full first season, it’s probable that the owner would like to go with his own people in 2024.

Considering this scenario, Belichick’s name has surfaced in the last weeks as he is having a terrible season with the Patriots. If Robert Kraft fires him or makes him available via trade, the Commanders will be ready.