Patrick Mahomes and Ja’Marr Chase are going at it. During the last years, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals have probably the best rivalry in the NFL and things might have gone wild off the field.

A few days ago, Joe Burrow admitted Mahomes was the best quarterback in the league. “I don’t think there’s any argument right now, it’s Pat. Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

However, when Ja’Marr Chase was asked the same question and reminded of Burrow’s comments, the wide receiver mocked Patrick Mahomes: “Who said Pat? Pat who?” Now, the quarterback has answered and it was epic. Read here to find out the details.

Patrick Mahomes trolls Ja’Marr Chase on Twitter and Instagram

On Thursday night, each player of the Kansas City Chiefs received his championship ring after the Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a very special moment surrounded by their families.

When he got the ring, Patrick Mahomes went to social media and just smashed Ja’Marr Chase. The quarterback clearly took notice and his message was tremendous.

“That’s Who”. Those were the only words by Mahomes on Twitter and Instagram accompanied by two emojis of rings to remind Ja’Marr Chase he’s a multiple Super Bowl champion. Furthermore, there was a picture of the quarterback showing the two rings on his right hand. Just a superb answer.