Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at FedExField on November 29, 2021 at 8:15 PM (ET). Taking chances at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home team, Washington Football Team, won the last two weeks to end a losing streak of four consecutive games. The most recent victory for WFT was against Carolina Panthers 27-21.

The Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to play in the playoffs this season as they have a mediocre record with three wins and seven losses. The most recent game was a loss for the Seahawks against the Cardinals.

Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 29, 2021.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: FedExField, Greater Landover, Maryland.

Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks: Storylines

Washington Football Team have a negative record with 4 wins and 6 losses, but the last two weeks were successful for them with a home win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 and in Week 11 the team won against Carolina Panthers on the road 27-21. Before those two wins they had lost to the Saints, Chiefs, Packers and Broncos. WFT are scoring an average of 21.2 points per game and the team allows 26.7 points per game.

Seattle Seahawks have no way of getting out of poor results this season, especially after Russell Wilson injured his thumb but at least he is back now. The last time the Seahawks won a game was against the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-7 in Week 8. After that victory they lost two games to the Packers 0-17 on the road and to the Cardinals 13-23 at home. The on the road record is 2-3 for the Seahawks, they won two games on the road against the Colts and 49ers.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are ESPN, ESPN.COM, ESPN APP, NFL GAME PASS.

Washington Football Team vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

Washington Football Team are slightly favorites at home with -1 point to cover and -110 moneyline at FanDuel, they have better records than the visitors. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs with +1 ATS and -106 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 46.5. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 46.5



FanDuel Washington Football Team -1 / -110 Totals 46.5 Seattle Seahawks +1 / -106

* Odds via FanDuel