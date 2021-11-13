Washington Football Team play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a game in the Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at FedExField on November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). It’s time to win. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Washingston Football Team are sunk to 4th spot in the NFC East Division with a negative record, two wins and six losses. The last four weeks were losses, the most recent was against the Denver Broncos 10-17 on the road. But WFT come back from Bye Week 9 rested.

Brady and the Buccaneers are in good position at 6-2-0 and as big favorites with +700 odds to win the super bowl, but they still have a long way to go to get to the super bowl. The Bucs lost in Week 8 to the New Orleans Saints 27-26 just before going to Bye Week 9.

Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExField, Greater Landover, Maryland.

Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Storylines

WFT have won just two games so far this season, one against the New York Giants 30-29 at home, and another on the road at Atlanta 34-30. After that last win, WFT lost four consecutive weeks against the Saints, Chiefs, Packers and Broncos. If WFT wants to play in the playoffs they should win all of the next nine games on the schedule. It's a feasible scenario in their division knowing that the Giants and Eagles are playing poorly in the 2021 NFL season. Washington Football Team are scoring an average of 19.5 points per game as the seventh worst offensive line of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two wins and two losses on the road, wins were against New England Patriots 19-17 and Philadelphia Eagles 28-22. The Bucs have a relatively easy schedule for the remainder of the regular season, after this game they return home to play the New York Giants. Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best offensive line of the season averaging 32.5 points per game, and the defense allows just 22.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Washington Football Team vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

Washington Football Team are underdogs for this game with +9.5 ATS and +380 moneyline at FanDuel, they know how dangerous Tom Brady is as a visitor. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites with -9.5 coverage points and -430 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 51 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Under 51.5.



FanDuel Washington Football Team +9.5 / +380 Totals 51 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -9.5 / -430

* Odds via FanDuel