Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The home team wants to build their first winning streak against a big favorite. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.



The Jaguars won the first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts on the road by 31-21 in what was a clear message to the rest of the league saying that they are not underdogs this year.

The Chiefs as favorites began the new season with a loss against the Detroit Lions 20-21 in what was an unexpected result for many, but they still have enough time to recover.

When will Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs be played?

Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 17 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The visitors are hungry for a victory but the home team is willing to defend.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on Sunday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by CBS.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN