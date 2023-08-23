The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Indianapolis Colts in their final game of the 2023 NFL Preseason. Here you will find everything you need to know about it, including the date, kick-off time and how to watch it in the United States and the rest of the world.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts online free in the US on Fubo]

The Eagles have so far failed to pick up a victory in the preseason. Philadelphia lost to the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 before tying with the Cleveland Browns 18-18. Will they get their first win before the real competition starts?

The Colts, on the other hand, have already experienced both the taste of victory and the taste of defeat. Indianapolis bounced back from a 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills by defeating the Chicago Bears 24-17.

When will Philadelphia Eagles vs Indianapolis Colts be played?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts will face each other in the final game of the 2023 NFL preseason on Thursday, August 24 at 8 PM (ET) at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Indianapolis Colts: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Indianapolis Colts in the US

This 2023 NFL preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Amazon Prime Video, FOX, ABC, NFL+.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Indianapolis Colts in your country

DAZN will broadcast this NFL 2023 preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts around the world, except in the United States and China.