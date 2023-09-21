Watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The San Francisco 49ers will encounter the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium in week 3 of the 2023 NFL Season. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

[Watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants online free in the US on Fubo]

The 49ers have demonstrated thus far why they are probably the team to beat in the NFC with a perfect start of the season. Despite struggling against the Los Angeles Rams at times, they defeated their divisional opponents to continue solidifying their aspirations.

The Giants were a few minutes separating them from a catastrophic defeat against the team that might be the worst in the league. Albeit they came back from a 21-point deficit in the second half, their victory over the Arizona Cardinals raised questions.

When will San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants be played?

The San Francisco 49ers will play the New York Giants in week 3 of the 2023 NFL Season this Thursday, September 21. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants in the US

The game between San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants in week 3 of the 2023 NFL Season will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Fox and Amazon Prime Video are the other options.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.