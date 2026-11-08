Is Cam Skattebo playing today for NY Giants vs Eagles in 2026 NFL Week 9?

Cam Skattebo's New York Giants head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial NFC East divisional showdown in Week 9 of the NFL season.

The New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-stakes NFC East divisional showdown in Week 9 of the NFL season, and a win could prove crucial to the Big Blue’s playoff aspirations. While a recent report delivered encouraging news regarding Cam Skattebo‘s status, his availability on the gridiron still remains uncertain.

Despite having enjoyed a much-needed bye week last weekend, the hamstring injury he suffered earlier against the Houston Texans continued to be a major concern for the running back. If he is unable to take the field, Devin Singletary has already warned the Eagles that the Giants’ backfield will be in good hands.

John Harbaugh is looking to lead his team to its fifth win of the season, further distancing the Giants from their divisional rivals. If they get the job done, with the season reaching its halfway point, New York could firmly establish itself as a serious contender.

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The Giants with Skattebo on the field

When Cam Skattebo hits the field, the Giants’ ground attack instantly shifts gears from predictable to downright punishment. He brings a violent, downhill running style that wears defenses down, consistently breaking tackles and forcing defenses to commit extra bodies to the box.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants celebrates touchdown with teammates.

That raw physicality opens up the entire playbook, letting the Giants dictate the tempo and stay ahead of the chains instead of constantly facing third-and-longs. Through 7 games in the 2026 season, Skattebo has grounded out 418 rushing yards on 98 carries (4.3 yards per carry) with 2 rushing touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 76 yards—solidifying himself as the gritty identity this offense needs.

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More options in the backfield

Behind Cam Skattebo, the Giants’ running back depth chart features veteran experience and developmental upside. Devin Singletary serves as the primary backup and experienced change-of-pace option, bringing reliable veteran presence to spell Skattebo.

Further down the unit, Gregory Desrosiers provides explosive speed and versatility, while Phil Mafah adds a physical, bruising presence currently developing depth within the system.

Key takeaways

Cam Skattebo’s availability remains uncertain for the New York Giants’ Week 9 game against Philadelphia.

for the New York Giants’ Week 9 game against Philadelphia. A hamstring injury suffered against Houston continues to threaten Cam Skattebo’s playing status.

suffered against Houston continues to threaten Cam Skattebo’s playing status. 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns highlight Cam Skattebo’s production through seven games this season.