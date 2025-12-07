What happens if Bengals lose to Bills today in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the teams that are still trying to push of a playoffs spot, but face a tough task when visiting the Buffalo Bills. This Week 14 matchup is one of the best on the slate, but what happens if the Bengals lose?

The Bengals are looking for a miracle, as they have a 3% of chances to go to the playoffs. However, if they lose, their chances dim to just 1%, making it pretty much impossible to go to the playoffs.

With Joe Burrow back, everything is possible for this team. But also, the defense has played great in the last two weeks. If the Bengals manage to be a complete team from here until the end of the season, they could potentially be a serious threat in the playoffs.

Zac Taylor might lose his job if Bengals miss the playoffs

This is an uber-talented offense to miss the playoffs again. Taylor has been the head coach of the Bengals since 2019, and he’s made the playoffs just twice in seven seasons. Yes, both times were long playoff runs, one was a Super Bowl loss and the other was an AFC Championship game. Still, having Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and all that talent and miss the playoffs constantly could cost Taylor his head coaching job.

Taylor’s coaching ability has been questioned for a long time. Some say he is a coach that has been saved by Burrow and the talents on offense, while others say his inability to fix clear issues like the offensive line and defense fall strictly on his shoulders. The fact of the matter is Taylor might be in the hot seat.

Burrow has gotten the better of Josh Allen

On a positive note for the Bengals, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have previously faced each other. Burrow has a 2-1 record over Allen. The Bengals beat the Bills in the AFC Divisional game in 2022 on the road, and in 2021, too.

Josh Allen only beat Burrow once. It was the infamous game where safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field medical emergency. That game was later ruled official by the NFL. Hence, Bengals fans should be positive that they can beat the Bills.