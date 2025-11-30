Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl before the 2025 season, but things have been more complicated than they expected. Sean McDermott’s team has four losses in its last seven games, so the outlook heading into the playoffs is very different from previous years.

At the moment, the Bills have a 7-4 record, chasing the New England Patriots in the AFC East and, looking ahead to the postseason, they are the 7th overall seed in the conference standings.

Given this scenario, the game against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 is a must-win for the Bills. A loss would bring very serious consequences in the division and could leave them out of the playoff picture depending on other results.

NFL Week 13: What happens if the Bills lose against the Steelers?

If the Bills lose to the Steelers, they would fall to a 7-5 record and, if the Texans beat Indianapolis, Buffalo would immediately drop out of the playoff picture, falling to the 8th seed in the AFC. It’s important to remember that Houston has the tiebreaker over Buffalo after their matchup in Week 12.

Can the Bills win the AFC East?

The Bills could still win the AFC East if they lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it would practically become an impossible mission. If the Patriots beat the Giants on Monday Night Football, New England would have a three-game lead over Buffalo. Considering that Mike Vrabel’s team has the tiebreaker over them and a better division record, the real gap would be four games with five weeks left on the schedule.

Are Bills out of the playoffs if they lose to the Steelers?

If the Bills lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they would be temporarily out of the playoffs with five games left to play if the Texans beat the Colts. In this scenario, Buffalo would need to win out and hope for a combination of results the rest of the season, needing help from other teams like Indianapolis, Houston, the Chargers, or the Jaguars in order to make the postseason.

What happens if Bills win today against Steelers?

If the Bills win over the Steelers in Week 13, they would control their own destiny to reach the playoffs with an 8-4 record. They would also still have hopes of winning the AFC East, possibly being just two games behind the Patriots, and both teams will face each other in Week 15.