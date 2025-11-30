Trending topics:
Is Aaron Rodgers playing today for Steelers vs Bills in NFL Week 13?

Aaron Rodgers has asked Mike Tomlin to let him play for the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a wrist injury. The head coach has already made his final decision for the game against the Buffalo Bills.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Aaron Rodgers suffered a left wrist injury two weeks ago during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, his recovery has become one of the big stories in the NFL, considering this could be the final season in the legendary career of the quarterback.

Even though the veteran wanted to play at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, Mike Tomlin decided to hold him out, giving him time for the fracture to heal. The problem is that with Mason Rudolph as the backup, the team lost and fell to a 6-5 record, complicating their playoff chances.

Now, the Steelers have no margin for error in the race for the AFC North or for a wildcard spot. Therefore, if Pittsburgh wants to have even the slightest hope of continuing to think about the Super Bowl, Rodgers’ status for the Week 13 game with the Bills is crucial.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing for Steelers vs Bills?

Aaron Rodgers is playing today for the Steelers against the Bills, as head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the quarterback is off the injury report. “All systems go” was the phrase the head coach used to announce the return of the star veteran.

Who will be starting quarterback for Steelers against Bills?

Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers to face the Bills after missing the matchup against the Chicago Bears. Mason Rudolph will be the backup, and Will Howard returns to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
