What happens if Ravens lose tonight against Bengals on Thanksgiving in NFL Week 13?

The Baltimore Ravens face a crucial game on Thanksgiving night. If they lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, they could be significantly distanced from the playoff path, as their current probability of reaching the playoffs would sharply decrease with a defeat.

The Ravens currently stand at 6-5 and hold the top spot in the AFC North. They have not lost a single game in the last five weeks. If they lose to the Bengals, they will not only end a strong winning streak but also see their playoff probability drop from 83% (if they win) to 67%.

The Bengals are obviously just as hungry as the Ravens, but the home team has all of Baltimore on its side and is eager to see a victory. The Ravens have not lost at home since Week 6, having recently secured a win against the Jets.

Playoffs are the goal for the Ravens

The Ravens must avoid losing the game against the Bengals, not only because their playoff probability would drop, but also because it would mean they would have to exert much more effort in their next home game against the Steelers to recover that lost probability.

It’s worth recalling that despite facing injury problems last season, the Ravens reached the playoffs, played the Wild Card round against the Steelers, but lost the Divisional Round to the Bills.

Division status unthreatened

Entering the game against the Bengals, the Ravens currently hold the 4th spot in the AFC and the 1st spot in the AFC North, sharing the same record as the Steelers. The Steelers are the only team that could pose any kind of threat to the Ravens’ aspirations of winning the division. However, at their current pace, with the ongoing winning streak, it is unlikely they will lose their favorable spot.